PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $193,984.44 and approximately $141.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00021837 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00215909 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,169,473 coins and its circulating supply is 44,929,305 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

