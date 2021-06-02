PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Lowered by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 694,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 384,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.77. 44,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,928. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $204.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

