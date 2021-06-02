Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,473.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

