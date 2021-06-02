Phoneum Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Phoneum has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $19,139.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00082867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00021010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.01051471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.47 or 0.09760498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00053502 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,968,239 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

