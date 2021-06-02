PieDAO DOUGH v2 24-Hour Volume Reaches $538,015.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $538,015.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00082964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.18 or 0.01048824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,679.52 or 0.09692088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053623 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 78,885,690 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

