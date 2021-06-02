Pillar Market Capitalization Achieves $11.35 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $11.35 million and $6,696.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.90 or 0.01034755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.58 or 0.09595740 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052710 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

