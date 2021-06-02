PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 24,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $19.10.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
