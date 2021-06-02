PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Declares $0.19 Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

PKO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.80. 52,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,083. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

