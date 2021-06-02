PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 9,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

