PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares $0.04 Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PNI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 9,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,074. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.