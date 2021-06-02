Pitcairn Co. Acquires 378 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

Shares of LIN opened at $302.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $197.26 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

