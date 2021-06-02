Pitcairn Co. Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $237.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

