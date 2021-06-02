PlatonCoin (PLTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $260,772.00

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $260,772.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatonCoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.65 or 0.01038591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.45 or 0.09652560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053025 BTC.

PlatonCoin Profile

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,244,012 coins. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com . PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.