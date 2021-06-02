PlayGame Market Cap Achieves $379,004.61 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $379,004.61 and $1,796.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.65 or 0.01038591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.45 or 0.09652560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053025 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

