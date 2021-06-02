PolkaDomain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,159.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $27,159.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00278487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00187356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.03 or 0.01058106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,061.70 or 1.00030187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,524 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

