Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.36 million.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,715. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

