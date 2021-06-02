Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

