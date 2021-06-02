Portion Price Up 18.3% This Week (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $52.39 million and $104,973.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0449 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01044928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.93 or 0.09691402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00053135 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,098,361 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

