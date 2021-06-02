PowerPool (CVP) Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00003645 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $43.28 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021090 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.65 or 0.01038591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.45 or 0.09652560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00053025 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,890,985 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.