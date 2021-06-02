Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Trading S.A. Ares Sells 72,811 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $494,386.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,917,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,191,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $901,465.74.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $535,646.25.

On Friday, May 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,243,765.60.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.34. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

