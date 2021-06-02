Primas Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primas has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $8.30 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.64 or 0.00499380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

