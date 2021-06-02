Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

