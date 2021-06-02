Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,174 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $40,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,561,000 after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter valued at $5,636,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

PIPR stock opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

