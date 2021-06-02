Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,718 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $43,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,777,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $4,605,952.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 503,664 shares of company stock valued at $66,358,251. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $151.22.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

