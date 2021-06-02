Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $38,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,089 shares of company stock worth $22,353,309. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,063.01 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $498.29 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,162.77. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.77.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,245.13.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

