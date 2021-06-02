Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.06 Million Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,022 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $40,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Middleby by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Middleby by 1,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Middleby by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Middleby by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIDD stock opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

