Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $42.72 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Water Works worth $42,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $154.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.17.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

