Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $41,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of McKesson by 686.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in McKesson by 14.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in McKesson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $191.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

