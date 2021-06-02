Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $36,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,450,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

NASDAQ:NXST traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.70. 1,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.10 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,944 shares of company stock worth $21,072,210 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.