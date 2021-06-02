Private Management Group Inc. Sells 26,661 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ardmore Shipping worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 354,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 264,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

