Private Management Group Inc. Sells 7,325 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Brighthouse Financial worth $22,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. 339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,184. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

