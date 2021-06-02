Private Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,310,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,204 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aegon by 505,672.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aegon by 1,296.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:AEG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,936. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

