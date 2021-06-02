Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,172 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 161,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 413,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

