PRIZM (PZM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $371,774.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $50.15 million and $371,774.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003861 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 261.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,754,651,973 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

