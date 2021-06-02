Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFPT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

