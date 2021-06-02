Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 76,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 41,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.