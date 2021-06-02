Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Prosus stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,493. Prosus has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

