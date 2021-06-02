Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.06. 739,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Protech Home Medical from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on Protech Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Protech Home Medical alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78.

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Protech Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protech Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.