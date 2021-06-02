Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Proto Labs worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after buying an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

PRLB opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.71.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

