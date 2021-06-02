Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $300.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 372,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

