Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Short Interest Update

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 133,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Shares of PBIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 20,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.07. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

