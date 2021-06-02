Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.
NYSE:PSA opened at $285.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.93. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $285.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.