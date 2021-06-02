Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $228.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.14.

NYSE:PSA opened at $285.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.93. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $285.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

