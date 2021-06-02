PubMatic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PUBM) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 7th

PubMatic’s (NASDAQ:PUBM) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 7th. PubMatic had issued 5,900,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $118,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

PubMatic stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 63.43. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

