Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 66,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,276. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,811.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 68.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

