PutinCoin Trading Down 1.8% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $181,019.49 and approximately $63.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,085.72 or 1.00053223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00039981 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00087853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001084 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002661 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.