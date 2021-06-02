Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 12,905,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 815,893 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 105,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 260,079 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 112,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

