Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 29th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
