Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Issued By Cormark

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE:ARR opened at C$9.34 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of C$8.80 and a twelve month high of C$11.35. The company has a current ratio of 48.26, a quick ratio of 48.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

