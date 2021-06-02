Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Issued By B. Riley

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Riot Blockchain in a report issued on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Riot Blockchain’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.30 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIOT. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 81.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.