Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Boosted by Analyst

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

agilon health stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

