Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ready Capital Co. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

RC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $11,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 176,450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

