Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Shares of WSM opened at $170.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,864 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

